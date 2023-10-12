Indigenous art market, apple festival, 'Millfreaks' and MORE happening this weekend!

Along with the eclipse that's going to deliver some out-of-this-world views, there are plenty of other activities to keep the whole family entertained!

For a full list of activities happening Saturday morning specifically around the eclipse, we've got you covered! Just click here to explore the fun. If you want to head to a Utah State Park for an adventurous day in nature PLUS eclipse activities, click here to find out what parks are hosting events.

Also, spooky season is here and Utah always delivers some amazing displays! We've got a haunted map up of allllll the bone-chilling attractions you can go see through the end of the month. Just click here...if you dare...to find out what haunted attractions are near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Fall Harvest Festival - A corn maze, hay activities, train rides, ponies and MORE at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville on Friday and Saturday! Admission is $10, and FREE for kids 2-years-old and younger.

IRON COUNTY

Movie in the Park - What's better than an outdoor movie in the park? A FREE outdoor movie in the park with POPCORN! Bring your blanket or chair and head to Main street Park in Cedar City for a Halloween showing of Hotel Transylvania on Saturday after sunset.

Fall fest and car show - Food, vendors, games and a variety of cars will be on Parowan's Main Street and in the City Center Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Watch the eclipse in the morning and then stick around all day to enjoy some community fun!

KANE COUNTY

Glendale Apple Festival - An apple a day keeps the doctor away! This two-day festival will include a quilt show, apple cook-ff, dinner in the park, archery, vendor fair, apple pie eating contest, movie in the park and more! Support the local community on Friday and Saturday all day at the Glendale Town Park!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Millfreaks - No tricks (well, maybe just a few) at this Halloween event happening in Millcreek this weekend! This event is an entertainment-hunt where attendees will take a trip around the city to visit different stops. There will be live music, an animal show, interactive activities, dancing, challenges, trivia and prizes! Happening Saturday at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Indigenous Art Market - Shop for Native American art and jewelry on Saturday and Sunday at the Natural History Museum of Utah! There will also be music, dancing, fry bread and Indian tacos, and lectures from artists. The entire event will celebrate Native American culture in Utah! Tickets required.

Day of the Dead Celebration - Celebrate Day of the Dead at Trolley Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.! Free admission for all to this community event.

TOOELE COUNTY

Honey Harvest Festival - Honey tasting, a craft fair, vendors, beekeeping demonstration, games, pony and camel rides, bounce houses, a petting zoo, harvest activities and MORE at the honey harvest festival on Friday and Saturday at Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville! $3 admission for guests 3 years and older. Don't miss it!

UTAH COUNTY

Autumn Harvest Festival - At Provo Pioneer Village, take a step back in time and enjoy spinning, scary stories, blacksmithing, apple pressing, cornhusk dolls, refreshments, wood shop and more on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Celebrate the new season with a taste of pioneer traditions!

WEBER COUNTY

Self Reliance & Safety Fair - Learn how to be ready for anything at this fair hosted at the Golden Spike Event Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Along with lectures from various Utah organizations, there will also be booths, health checks and a blood drive.

Empty Bowls event - Enjoy local food, meet potters and go home with a handmade bowl! Tickets are required but include a bowl, food and a ticket for a prize drawing. All proceeds benefit the Weber Cares Food Pantry so it's a great cause and a chance to go home with a unique piece of art!