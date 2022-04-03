Ingles family unveils 'Autism Awareness' cookie collaboration with local company

SALT LAKE CITY — Although Joe Ingles is no longer on Utah's roster, the former Jazzman is still an influence for good in the community he and his family called home for the past seven years.

On Saturday, Ingles announced a collaboration with Chip Cookies to raise awareness surrounding autism.

"Pumped to let you know Jacobs Autism Awareness Chip is launching April 5!!" he tweeted. "[Chip] has always been such an amazing support of things we do!!!"

Autism Awareness Month Pumped to let you know Jacobs Autism Awareness Chip is launching April 5!! @chipcookiesco has always been such an amazing support of things we do!!! Buy some cookies, post a photo!! 💙@RenaeIngles pic.twitter.com/dWUgHTxOXQ — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) April 2, 2022

His 5-year-old son Jacob was diagnosed with autism in 2019. Since then, Joe and his wife Renae have been active and passionate about promoting autism awareness, resources and acceptance.

WATCH: Joe & Renae Ingles discuss autism journey

April is National Autism Awareness Month. Renae added that Chip will donate a portion of the proceeds from Jacob's cookie sales to an autism school in Salt Lake City.

Jacob has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

We are A family touched and blessed by Autism.I want those on the Spectrum to be included, understood, respected and shown the kindness that we ALL deserve. That is why this month is special#autismawarenessmonth pic.twitter.com/WumZiCYBu5 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) April 2, 2022

Joe was traded to the Portland Trailblazers in February after tearing his ACL. He said he'll be doing his rehabilitation this summer in Portland, according to a report from the Salt Lake Tribune.