Iron County schools closed Friday following winter storm

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Students in Iron County are getting a day to enjoy the effects of this week's Winter storm, as the district has decided to call off school for Friday.

Iron County School District officials say that due to the overnight snow accumulation and current road conditions, they made the decision to close schools for the day.

Officials say they considered a delayed start, but Friday was already a shorter schedule, so they wanted to be cautious for families. No after-school programs are scheduled, but some high school athletics will still be taking place. Parents are advised to check with coaches for more information.