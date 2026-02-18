Arches National Park ditches reservation system, open to visitors at all times

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Visitors at Arches National Park in southeastern Utah will no longer need advanced reservations to enjoy the park, and will be allowed to visit whenever they'd like during regular operating hours.

Since 2022, the park has been operating on a first-come, first-served reservation system between April and September to limit the number of visitors at any one time during popular times.

In its announcement Wednesday that reservations were not needed this year, the park stressed that guests should still plan ahead when visiting during weekends and holidays.

Although reservations are no longer required, certain locations may be temporarily restricted or closed when parking areas reach capacity, and visitors are asked not to wait in roadways for spaces to open.

“We encourage visitors to arrive early, explore lesser-traveled areas if certain locations are busy, and be flexible when enjoying the park," said Superintendent Lena Pace. "We look forward to working closely with local and state partners as we implement these adjustments and refine our approach to serve visitors while protecting park resources.”

Although Arches has ended its reservation system, Zion National Park is still considering one to handle the growing crowds.