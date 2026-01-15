Paiute tribal leaders in Utah warn of possible ICE detention of members

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah is alerting its members to carry proper tribal identification following reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining those who are members of federally recognized tribes.

In a statement posted to social media on Thursday, tribe leaders said they became aware of ICE agents possibly detaining tribe members in the U.S., and implored its own members to follow its tips to "empower yourself and your families."

The tribe did not say if any Paiute members were among those who had been detained.

Tribe members were urged to ensure their state and tribal IDs are up to date and always carried when outside of the house, along with at least one other form of ID. Members are told to "remain calm and request proper identification" if approached by an ICE agent.

Another tip suggests that tribe members who are detained request that the ICE agent demonstrate that they have a valid warrant signed by a judge. If an agent comes to the home of a member, they should also ask to present a warrant, adding, "You are not obligated to open your door."

"Do not physically resist or flee," tribe leaders warned. "Again, remain calm and polite, and present your identification."

Lastly, should a tribe member be detained, Paiute leaders remind them to "remain silent" and say, "It is my Constitutional right to remain silent. I want to speak with an attorney.”

The tribe reminded members not to answer any questions.

"The Tribe will assist you in securing legal counsel. Our legal team will actively work to defend your rights and interests," the statement read.