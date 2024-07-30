Italian restaurant chain shutters both Utah locations

MIDVALE, Utah — A once-popular Italian restaurant chain known for its hearty family-style portions has closed multiple locations across the U.S., including its two in Utah that had operated for decades.

Reports this week showed Buca di Beppo shuttering restaurants in several states.

On Tuesday, the restaurant's locations in Salt Lake City and Midvale were listed as closed on Google and no longer appeared on the company's website. A phone message at both locations said the restaurants were permanently closed.

"After being part of this community for 21 and 23 years, regrettably, Buca di Beppo in Salt Lake City and Midvale, respectively, have closed," the restauran owners said in a statement. "We thank our customers for their loyalty — it was our privilege to be the backdrop for countless gatherings and celebrations over the past two decades."

Buca di Beppo was founded in 1993, offering food that was meant to be shared at the table and not just by individuals.