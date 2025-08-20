Ogden apartment building fire displaces residents, causes $600,000 in damage

OGDEN, Utah — A fire broke out in an apartment building late Tuesday night in Ogden, displacing two residents who both sustained minor injuries.

The Ogden Fire Department said they got the call around 10:15 p.m. at a 2-story building on the 700 North block of Washington Blvd.

Ogden Fire Department

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the windows, and a large portion of the middle unit had been "consumed." They searched the building and evacuated all the residents, then put the fire out within about 10 minutes, the department said.

Two residents were displaced as a result of the fire. One suffered minor burns, and the other suffered mild smoke inhalation. Both have been treated and released and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Ogden Fire Department

Officials estimate the damage at $600,000.

The department said 22 firefighters responded, with three fire engines, one ladder truck and two ambulances.