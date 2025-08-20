Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Ogden apartment building fire displaces residents, causes $600,000 in damage

Ogden fire
Posted
and last updated

OGDEN, Utah — A fire broke out in an apartment building late Tuesday night in Ogden, displacing two residents who both sustained minor injuries.

The Ogden Fire Department said they got the call around 10:15 p.m. at a 2-story building on the 700 North block of Washington Blvd.

Ogden FD 3.png

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the windows, and a large portion of the middle unit had been "consumed." They searched the building and evacuated all the residents, then put the fire out within about 10 minutes, the department said.

Two residents were displaced as a result of the fire. One suffered minor burns, and the other suffered mild smoke inhalation. Both have been treated and released and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Ogden FD.png

Officials estimate the damage at $600,000.

The department said 22 firefighters responded, with three fire engines, one ladder truck and two ambulances.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere