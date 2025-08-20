New mosquito-borne virus detected in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Another mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Salt Lake County, possibly for the first time ever, prompting a new warning for residents.

Health officials announced Wednesday that the St. Louis encephalitis virus has been found in mosquitoes in the county. It's the first time the virus has been confirmed in Salt Lake County since recordkeeping of mosquito-borne viruses began in 2003.

Encephalitis is similar to West Nile virus, in which there are currently three human cases in Utah. While the symptoms and transmission of encephalitis are nearly identical to those of West Nile, the former is less common in the U.S.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, most people infected with the St. Louis encephalitis virus experience no symptoms, and those who do may have a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness.

The virus may also develop neuroinvasive disease.

“Now that we’ve confirmed St. Louis encephalitis virus is in our local mosquito population, Salt Lake County health care providers should consider it in the differential diagnosis for patients presenting with compatible symptoms,” said epidemiology bureau manager Mary Hill.

As there are no vaccines to prevent St. Louis encephalitis, residents and visitors to Utah are encouraged to do what they can to prevent mosquito bites.

