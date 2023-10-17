It's officially moving day for Hogle Zoo elephants

SALT LAKE CITY — After months of preparation, Tuesday was officially moving day for two of Hogle Zoo's most beloved residents.

Late in the morning, mother and daughter elephants Christie and Zuri were loaded into massive crate-like structures and hoisted by a giant crane onto flatbed trucks.

Traffic on East Sunnyside Avenue in Salt Lake City was cut to one lane as the elephants were transferred.

The final destination for the elephants is being kept a secret until they reach their new home, although officials have divulged that it is an accredited zoo "where opportunities for them to grow their family may increase."

Back in May, the zoo announced it would no longer care for elephants at the facility, ending a century-long tradition. Last month, the zoo held a party for Christie and Zuri, giving visitors a chance to say goodbye.