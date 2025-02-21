Judge rejects TikTok request to toss lawsuit filed by Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has rejected TikTok’s request to throw out a lawsuit filed against the social media platform by the state of Utah who is alleging the company was aware of potential problems of sexual exploitation of children in its live-streaming feature.

TikTok had asked for the lawsuit dismissed, but in a new ruling, Third District Justice Court Judge Coral Sanchez said the alleged misconduct falls under the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act and she will allow the lawsuit to go to trial.

Utah believes the TikTok live-streaming feature puts children at risk for sexual exploitation and other illegal acts.

An unredacted copy of the state's lawsuit claimed, "by TikTok’s own admission: 'we’ve created an environment that encourages sexual content.'

"Shortly after launching LIVE, TikTok convened experts to advise it on safety measures. These experts warned TikTok that live streaming could be misused in 'harmful ways' and inspire 'atrocious acts' in front of a live audience. Despite these clear warnings, TikTok ignored most of the panel’s recommendations on enhancing safety, prioritizing profit over public safety."