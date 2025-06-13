Juneteenth, soapboxes, cowboys and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Summerfest Arts Faire - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Cache County Fairgrounds will host a FREE event featuring over 160 artists showcasing their work, food vendors and live entertainment. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Cowboy Way of Life Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Camp Floyd State Park will host an event featuring cowboy-themed family activities, food, poetry, music and more. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

WestFest - This Saturday and Sunday Centennial Park will host a FREE event featuring cultural artisans, food vendors, live entertainment and more! The West Fest Parade begins 10:00 a.m. at West Valley City Park and will head towards Centennial Park. Follow the link for more information.

SportsFest - This Saturday the University of Utah Fort Douglas Field will host a FREE event featuring a walk or run, live group activities, community events and more. Follow the link for more information.

Red Bull Soapbox Race Utah - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. the State Capitol Building will host a FREE event featuring a soap box racing competition down Main Street. Follow the link for more information.

Heart & Soul Music Stroll - This Saturday 3:00 p.m. Imperial Park will host a free event featuring live music, food trucks, and more. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of musicians.

Criterium Bike Race & Community Expo - This Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Salt Lake REAL Stadium will host a FREE event featuring a 5KM Challenge, amateur races, food trucks, live music, kid's race, and more. Follow the link for more information.

Chalk Art Festival - This Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza will host a free event featuring chalk art, live music, festivities and more. Chalkt artist registration is $25, follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Flag Retirement Ceremony - This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Provo Veterans Memorial Park will host a free event featuring the retirement of worn and tattered flags by the Utah County Veterans Services. Follow the link for more information.

Big Noise Music Festival - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse will host a FREE event featuring live bands, food trucks, games and more. Follow the link for more information.

Saratoga Springs Splash Days - This Saturday Saratoga Springs will host a FREE parade starting at 10:00 a.m. from the corner of 1200 North and 800 West to Westlake High School. There will also be a car show, live entertainment, carnival, food trucks and more. Parking is available at Neptune Park and local schools and churches. Follow the link for more information.