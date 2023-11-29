Kevin Franke files for divorce against wife Ruby

SALT LAKE CITY — Kevin Franke, the husband of Ruby Franke, filed Wednesday for divorce and a domestic relations injunction against his wife.

The provisions in the injunction include prohibitions against harassment, domestic violence and misuse of personal information for the parties involved during the proceedings.

Following a 911 call after Franke's 12-year-old emaciated son escaped to a neighbor's Ivans home with duct tape on his body, police found the boy and his malnourished 10-year-old sister in their mother's house. Both children, along with Franke's other children, have been placed in state custody.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Kevin Franke's attorney said his client and Ruby had been separated for about a year and "didn't know anything" during that time about the alleged abuse.

An ongoing child welfare case involving the couple was ordered sealed by a judge on Oct. 10, where Kevin Franke was looking to gain custody of their children, saying the public and media interest would be detrimental "to the best interest of the minor parties" involved.