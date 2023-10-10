Ruby Franke child welfare case to be sealed from public, media

PROVO, Utah — A judge has ordered the child welfare case regarding Ruby Franke to be sealed, saying the public and media interest will be detrimental "to the best interest of the minor parties" involved.

Judge Suchada P. Bazzelle issued her decision Tuesday, nearly 3 weeks after a hearing was held on the matter inside a Provo courtroom.

In her decision, Bazzelle said a member of the press had gained "unannounced" access to a Sept. 7 hearing in which sensitive information about Franke's children was discussed.

At a separate hearing on Sept. 18, the judge said "media representatives took photographs of individuals involved in the case while in the hallway outside of the courtroom, which is prohibited."

Extended members of the Franke family will be allowed to attend the hearings, but they will be prohibited from posting anything to social media or sharing what occurred with members of the media.

Bazzelle's decision only pertains to the child welfare case regarding Franke and not the criminal case involving her and business partner Jodi Hildebrandt in which both were charged with six counts each of felony child abuse.

Following a 911 call after Franke's 12-year-old emaciated son escaped to a neighbor's Ivans home with duct tape on his body, police found the boy and his malnourished 10-year-old sister in their mother's house. Both children, along with Franke's other children, have been placed in state custody.

Kevin Franke, Ruby's ex-husband, is looking to gain custody of the children.

