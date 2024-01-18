Kevin Franke files for restitution after Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5M-home hits the market

Kevin Franke, Utah parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke’s husband, filed for restitution against his wife’s former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, last week — less than a month after shepleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse against two of the Franke children.

Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke were arrested on Aug. 30 after police said they found two of Ruby Franke’s children malnourished at Hildebrandt’s Ivins home. The two women pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in December and are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.

Kevin Franke filed for divorce from Ruby in November, after the couple had been separated for about a year, his attorney said in September. On Jan. 12, Kevin filed a temporary restraining order to establish restitution from Hildebrandt, requiring that she not be able to liquidate or transfer her “personal assets” before sentencing.

The Franke children “suffered immediate and continuing irreparable harm” due to the crimes committed by Hildebrandt,” according to court documents, and are receiving treatment for the “psychological and emotional injuries” suffered. The filing also states that the children will “require long-term professional care,” and that once the juvenile court matters are resolved, the cost of that care would fall upon the children and their father.

Hildebrandt’s home in Ivins — the same property where two of the Franke children were found malnourished — was listed for sale on Jan. 4, Franke’s attorneys said in court documents. Zillow lists the 10,100-square foot property at $5.3 million.

