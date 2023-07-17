Large power outage in Salt Lake area as temperatures soar

SALT LAKE CITY — A large power outage is affecting over 4,500 customers Monday in the Salt Lake area on what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting the outage was first registered just before 11:30 a.m. in the Millcreek area near Interstate 215. The Millcreek substation has been affected and 4,549 customers were without power. As of 2:30 p.m., that number had dropped to just over 3,140.

No cause has been identified as line crews begin an investigation.

According to the company's website, power is expected to be restored in the area by 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service says temperatures over Utah will be 5-10 degrees above normal for mid-July with a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit forecast for Salt Lake City. On Sunday, the record-high temperature for July 16 was shattered in Salt Lake City when the airport hit 106 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 103 degrees.