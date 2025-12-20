Last-minute holiday shoppers hope to find good deals underneath their Christmas tree

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Fridays are for last-minute Christmas shopping. This year, many customers are shopping for the best deals.

The National Retail Federation said it expects one trillion dollars to be spent this holiday season, but the latest numbers on consumer sentiment show consumers are worried about spending.

Zions Bank told FOX 13 News that higher-income shoppers are responsible for most of that spending.

According to the Bank of America Institute, nearly 58% of consumers said holiday gifts feel more expensive this year.

Chelsea Wholshue, Customer Service Supervisor at NPS Layton tries to help her customers find the perfect gift, at a better price.

“They’re able to do it on their budget because we have everything at amazing prices. As well as our groceries,” Wholshue said, "We accept EBT as well so people can come in and get their groceries, so it’s not dipping into that budget.”

With discounts from 30% to 70% off retail price, Wholshue said she’s heard a lot of positive feedback from shoppers.

“Like clothes today are 60% off,” one customer Joan Johnson said. “ We’re like is this cute? For 60% off go for it.”

While some people may have already finished their holiday shopping others are just getting started.

“Prices are high on things that normally don’t seem as high, so I’m just trying to find the best deals for them,” another customer Molly Fierman said. “I saw a meme the other day that said we’re at the part of Christmas where we spend over $500 a day, so I think it’s true."

Just like shopping, shipping has become another pricey holiday task for some people.

“It’s expensive to ship stuff and so you kind of put it off until the last minute and try to get everything into one box and then hope it will get there in time,” Lori Chase said as she packed up a present.

Even if it’s just a few gifts the money can quickly add up.

“It’s one of the flat rate boxes, so I do know what it's going to be but when it’s almost more than what you’re putting in the box,” Chase added. "It’s outrageous.”

Less than one week away from Christmas people in Davis County are hoping more deals will find their way under their trees.