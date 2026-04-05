Latest from Sunday’s LDS General Conference: Oaks urges ‘fairness for all’ as Easter theme dominates

SALT LAKE CITY — The sermons in Sunday’s General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on the life, death, resurrection and Atonement of Christianity’s biblical Savior.

Apostle Dieter F. Uchtdorf set that tone with the first talk Sunday morning.

The risen Christ “is not confined to the pages of a book any more than he was confined to that grave of stone,” he said. “The scriptures teach us not only who Jesus was but who he is."

Salt Lake City Full summary of Saturday’s LDS General Conference Salt Lake Tribune

In addition, Dallin H. Oaks delivered his first General Conference address as the newly sustained president of the 17.8 million-member global faith, urging Latter-day Saints to heed Christ’s call to “love your enemies.”

“As followers of Christ, we should seek to live peaceably and lovingly with other children of God who do not share our values and do not have the covenant obligations we have assumed,” Oaks said. “In a democratic government, we should seek ‘fairness for all.’”

Read the full recap of all talks on The Salt Lake Tribune's website.