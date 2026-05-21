Ogden community celebrates beloved band teacher's retirement after 33 years

OGDEN, Utah — People in Ogden gathered to celebrate a beloved band teacher, Mr. Randy Green, who has been teaching at Mount Ogden Junior High for 33 years.

To send him off into retirement in a special way, current and former students, like Hannah Ogden, organized a concert for him.

"He has handled more mischief than any human being should ever have to,” said Ogden.

Mr. Green taught her how to play the trombone when she was 12 years old. Years later, they also taught in school together.

"He is everyone's favorite teacher; every kid loves Mr. Green,” said Ogden. “He’s just so much fun and so caring and down to Earth. I don’t know if there are words to express the impact that he’s had on me and on so many students that have come through his class.”

Green played the trumpet for over 50 years and has made a fulfilling career out of it, along with teaching.

"It’s been a dream come true,” he said. “I wanted to teach this and I found the exact right spot where I felt like my experiences would rub off and share with people what it could be for them.” He even performed some pieces at the concert.

Thousands of kids have come through Mr. Green's classes.

"Makes it hard to walk away,” he said. "It's amazing what the smallest things can end up meaning to you in your life."

According to Green, he is ready for the next chapter of his life, carrying these notes of love with him.

"Boy, music, I can’t even tout this enough. It’s amazing, this is what music did for me,” he said.