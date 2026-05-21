Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey named to NBA All-Rookie second team

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey was named to the NBA's All-Rookie second team on Wednesday, becoming the franchise's 13th player to earn rookie team honors.

The fifth overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Rutgers, Bailey played in 72 games during his rookie season, averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Bailey hit 137 three-pointers during the season, placing him fourth all-time in NBA history for a teenager.

Bailey is the fifth Jazz player to make All-Rookie second team, and the first since Keyonte George after the 2023-24 season.