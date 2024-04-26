Latest ruling says Utah AG Sean Reyes’ calendar is still a public record

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is still a public record, according to the latest ruling from the Utah State Records Committee.

The Utah AG’s Office tried to argue that a new law, which recently prohibited access to calendars, should apply.

The State Records Committee disagreed, stating it would be inappropriate to apply SB 240 to public record requests filed prior to the law changing.

Jessica Miller, an investigative reporter with the Salt Lake Tribune, cited 68-3-3.

“A provision of the Utah Code is not retroactive, unless the provision is expressly declared to be retroactive.”

Sen. Curt Bramble, who sponsored SB 240, previously stated to members of the Utah Senate that the intent of the bill was not to impact current cases.

“For today’s legislature to say it was giving us guidance about something that was written 30 years ago… is not appropriate,” said committee member Linda Petersen. “They’re perfectly within their purview to change the law.”

FOX 13 News has also requested Reyes' calendar, but the Utah AG's Office has yet to produce the record.

Third District Judge Patrick Corum previously upheld the State Records Committee's decision, indicating official calendars are subject to the state’s open-records law and must be turned over to news outlets.

Previously, the Utah AG's Office has stated it intends to appeal. They have not yet returned requests for comment on the latest decision.