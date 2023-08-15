Lawsuit against St. George over drag show could end in settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — Settlement talks are under way in a lawsuit leveled against the City of St. George over a rejected permit for a drag show.

FOX 13 News was in a hearing on Tuesday where lawyers for both the city and the Southern Utah Drag Stars confirmed they were in settlement negotiations.

"We have been engaging in settlement discussions. The prospects for settlement are good and that’s true. We’re not that far apart. We’re hopeful we can get this settled," said Remi Jaffre, an attorney for Southern Utah Drag Stars.

Scott Young, an attorney for St. George city officials, also confirmed the settlement talks to U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Kohler.

Southern Utah Drag Stars sued after the City of St. George rejected its permit application to hold a drag show in a public park. Drag show organizers accused city leaders of discrimination, citing remarks they have made targeting drag shows. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union and ordered the city to allow the show, citing First Amendment free speech rights. The show was performed on June 30, but the case continues to be litigated.

What was discussed on Tuesday is an ongoing legal challenge to St. George's ordinances governing public events.

"Our position currently is the ordinances, as they are currently drafted and enforced, are unlawful," Jaffre told the judge.

Southern Utah Drag Stars is also seeking financial damages as a result of its delayed drag show and legal costs. Judge Kohler did not immediately set a schedule for the case — including a potential trial date should those settlement talks fail — but offered court resources as they engaged in negotiations and wrangled over pending depositions.