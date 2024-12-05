L'Chaim! BYU's Jake Retzlaff scores NIL deal with Jewish food brand

PROVO, Utah — College athletes usually dream of NIL deals that hook them up with fancy cars and the coolest clothes, but BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has scored a deal that has others shouting L'Chaim!

Nicknamed "BYJew" after guiding the Cougars to a 10-2 record as one of the few Jewish students on campus, Retzlaff has partnered with Manischewitz, one of the world's most iconic brands of Jewish food.

As part of his deal, Retzlaff will soon be featured on limited-edition matzo boxes. Matzo is an unleavened bread that is mainly eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Manischewitz will also feature Retzlaff's story of how he came to star at a school where nearly all students are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Retzlaff takes extreme pride in his Jewish heritage despite being part of a small minority on the BYU campus. Last year, he led the first public Hanukkah menorah lighting in Utah County history and also performed the Jewish ritual of wrapping tefillin inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

"I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes," said Retzlaff in a statement. "Now, at BYU, I'm able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football—it's about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected."