LDS Church announces Dieter F. Uchtdorf as new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Due to the current President, Henry B. Eyring, serving as First Counselor in the First Presidency, Dieter F. Uchtdorf will be "acting president.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf was called as Second Counselor from 2008 to 2018.

Previously, Jeffrey R. Holland served as acting president. Holland had died in December at the age of 85.

Holland had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the week due to complications associated with kidney disease. He died at approximately 3:15 a.m. while surrounded by his family.

After serving as the president of Brigham Young University from 1980 to 1989, Holland became an Apostle in June 1994 and was its second-longest-serving member, after President Dallin H. Oaks.

