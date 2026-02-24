The new Salt Lake Bees alternative identity is so Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — When the Salt Lake Bees take the field on select nights this season, they'll do so with an alternative identity that would only play here in Utah.

The Triple-A squad announced Tuesday that every Wednesday, when the minor league team plays at home at The Ballpark at America First Square, the Bees will transform into the... Utah Dirty Sodas.

Is that Utah or what?

“Dirty sodas are a vibrant part of Utah’s culture, and we can’t wait to combine that obsession with the state’s love for baseball," said Bees general manager Ty Wardle.

The iconic dirty sodas are kind of the unofficial drink of the Beehive State, bringing fizzy fun to quench the thirst of Utahns.

"When the team becomes the Utah Dirty Sodas, it’s a celebration of bold flavors, big personality and shared identity, where baseball and soda blend into one unforgettable

experience," the team said.

As part of the alternative identity games, Swig will serve up $3 drinks, as well as a free gift if the Dirty Sodas score four or more runs. Select Dirty Sodas merchandise is already up for sale, with a full line-up of items to be released at a later date.

The first Utah Dirty Soda game of the season is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1