Local Muslim leader targeted in Sandy shooting, police say

SANDY, Utah — The Imam of the Utah Islamic Center was the alleged target of a drive-by shooting in Sandy on Monday evening, police shared.

The Sandy Police Department said an unidentified suspect in a vehicle shot "several times" at Imam Shuaib, the Muslim leader who was in another vehicle at 700 West 9000 South.

No one was injured in the shooting, and Imam Shuaib spoke with police officers investigating the shooting. Although police did not specifically identify the Imam by name, the Utah Islamic Center confirmed he was the victim in the incident.

Sandy police said they have been in communication with the FBI regarding the shooting, and are working all leads and using multiple resources to identify a suspect and motive.

According to the Utah Islamic Center, "heightened security measures" will be put in place at its location as a safety precaution.

The shooting came on the sixth night of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer observed by Muslims worldwide.