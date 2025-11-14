LDS Church facing lawsuit over 12-year-old who lost his foot during church trip

FREMONT COUNTY, Wyoming — The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints is now facing a lawsuit in Wyoming after a 12-year-old boy reportedly lost his foot while on a boat during a church trip in 2022. The lawsuit alleges the church failed to take proper precautions during church-sponsored activities.

According to court documents, plaintiffs claim the church "failed to implement proper safety measures in the organization of towable water tubing."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two victims in the incident. One victim was a 12-year-old who had his foot severed in a tubing accident, and the other was his 14-year-old brother, who witnessed the incident. The names of the victims haven't been released as they are still minors.

Plaintiffs allege that the church would be responsible as the incident happened during one of the Aspen Park Ward's Young Men group events.

In August 2022, according to the lawsuit, the Aspen Park Ward organized an event at Boysen Reservoir in Fremont County. That reservoir is about 16 miles northeast of Riverton, Wyoming.

During the event, participants were pulled by a speedboat in an inner tube. Plaintiffs allege that the church didn't provide training, instruction, or safety guidelines for the group leaders, supervisors, and or mentors.

While one of the group's leaders prepared to pull the children on the inner tube behind the boat, the victims were seated at the back of the boat. At this point, documents claim, the driver of the boat told the children to "feed out the rope" connecting the boat to the inner tube.

The 12-year-old started feeding out the rope when the boat's driver suddenly and forcefully accelerated. That acceleration caused the coiled rope to wrap around the left foot of the 12-year-old and sever it below his ankle.

The boat driver immediately cut the engine, but that flooded the engine and made it unable to start again to get the group to shore.

The 14-year-old boy used a windbreaker he was wearing as a tourniquet for his brother's leg and called 9-1-1. The group then used the inner tube to transport the children to the shore to receive medical treatment.

Emergency personnel were able to apply a proper tourniquet to the child's leg and life-flighted him to a hospital in Casper. He was later transferred to a hospital in Denver, but sadly, doctors weren't able to save the foot.

Lawyers for the plaintiff's claim that since the incident three years ago, the victim has had to undergo multiple surgeries.

The plaintiffs have requested relief in the form of damages, and have requested a jury trial.