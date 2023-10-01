LDS church president announces plans to build 20 new temples worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 20 new temples, which the church says is the second-highest number of temples announced at one time.

Church President Russell M. Nelson, who did not attend this weekend's General Conference in person due to a back injury, announced the news in pre-recorded remarks that were shown Sunday afternoon in the final session of the semiannual conference.

The new temples will be built in:



Colorado Springs, Colorado

Vancouver, Washington

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Roanoke, Virginia

Kahului, Hawaii

Fairbanks, Alaska

Savai’i, Samoa

Cancún, Mexico

Piura, Peru

Huancayo, Peru

Viña del Mar, Chile

Goiânia, Brazil

João Pessoa, Brazil

Cape Coast, Ghana

Calabar, Nigeria

Luanda, Angola

Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Laoag, Philippines

Osaka, Japan

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

The church said in a press release that this announcement is tied for the second-most temples announced in a single conference. In April 1998, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct "as many as" 32 new temples, but the locations were not specified. Nelson also announced 20 new temples in April 2021.

The church has not announced plans to build any additional temples in the state of Utah since October 2021.