LDS missionary from Utah dies in Missouri lawnmowing accident

GALLATIN, Missouri — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died over the weekend after an accident on a riding lawnmower in Missouri.

The church announced that Elder Brent Blackburn, a senior missionary, was mowing grass on a hill at the church's Adam-ondi-Ahman historic site on Saturday when the machine rolled over. He died from his injuries.

Elder Blackburn, age 68, had been serving at the site since April with his wife, Sister Carolyn Blackburn. They are from the Helper, Utah area.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sister Carolyn Blackburn and Elder Brent Blackburn

"Our condolences and prayers are with Sister Blackburn and their family at this difficult time," the church's statement read in part.