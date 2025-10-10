Accessory Dwelling Units approved for certain Farr West homes, giving residents more options

FARR WEST, Utah — A city in Weber County is exploring ways to provide residents with more housing options if they meet certain conditions.

Farr West city passed ordinances to allow residents to have Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU’s, in backyards – with certain conditions.

"You got to have enough property to put one on, you got to have the right setbacks, you need to be able to hook to utilities, which is important, and you need sufficient parking,” explained Farr West Mayor, Ken Phippen.

This year, the city passed an ordinance to allow detached ADU’s as well. With every application, the mayor said they will also have a public hearing so neighbors can weigh in on the units.

"If we can help solve some of the housing issues with solutions like this, there’s less need for building high density housing, apartments and stuff, that quite frankly in our city, people are not really interested in,” said Mayor Phippen.

Cities have to comply with housing strategies laid out by the state. Even though ordinances to allow ADU's are not required, Mayor Phippen says this is one way to help people have affordable housing.

"It can keep families together, it can expand those kinds of things, it can keep people in their homes for longer."

Kathy Baird loves the multi-generational aspect of ADUs. She has an attached one in her backyard for her dad.

"It’s been wonderful for our grandchildren to have their great grandpa around, every Sunday dinner and all the fun things, but we kind of felt like we needed a little bit more space, he needed a little more space, so we, someone down the street had actually built one of these for their mother-in-law and we thought, that’s a good idea,” said Baird.

She said the ADU didn’t take away much of the backyard, and the look matches the home too, so it doesn’t stick out. It has a separate entrance, its own garage, and is a fully functional home.

"The peace of mind, having my dad comfortable, having him close by, him being able to be independent, is priceless,” said Baird.