Let's dance! Kevin Bacon returning to Payson for 'Footloose' 40th anniversary

PAYSON, Utah — Let's dance!

After months and months of campaigning to get Kevin Bacon back to Utah for the 40th anniversary of "Footloose," students at Payson High School finally got their man.

With a gym full of students watching live on The TODAY Show Friday, the actor who shot to fame in 1984 as Ren McCormack announced he is returning to the Beehive State in a few weeks to celebrate the movie that taught everyone that it was OK to dance.

"I'm going to come, I gotta come," said Bacon as the packed gym erupted in cheers.

For over a year, the high school student body worked overtime on a #BaconToPayson campaign to get the actor's attention in hopes of getting him to their prom and celebrating the school ahead of its impending demolition.

The 80s hit was filmed in several locations across Utah, but mainly in Payson where the school played a prominent role in the movie.

Current students blasted social media with fun videos, and even got Utah big wigs to help out with their efforts.

Video below shows Gov. Spencer Cox inviting Kevin Back back to Utah:

"I want to extend an invitation on behalf of the Great State of Utah, to have you come back," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in a video. "We need Ren back here in Utah. We're still dancing but we would love to have you at Payson High School."

One year later, the students got their wish as Bacon accepted the invitation in the most Ren-way possible.

"Thank you, guys," Bacon said. "Let's dance!"

