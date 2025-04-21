LIST: Final days of 2024-25 ski season at Utah resorts

SALT LAKE CITY — A few of Utah's famous winter resorts held their last day of the season this weekend.
But it's not too late!
For those still looking to get some skiing or snowboarding in, here is the list of each Utah resort's final day of the 2024-2025 season, according to SkiUtah.com:
- Brian Head - May 4
- Brighton - May 18
- Park City Mountain - April 21
- Snowbird - May 26
- Solitude - May 11
- Alta - CLOSED (April 20, 2025)
- Beaver Mountain - CLOSED (April 6)
- Cherry Peak - CLOSED (March 29)
- Deer Valley Resort - CLOSED (April 20)
- Eagle Point - CLOSED (April 6)
- Nordic Valley - CLOSED (March 23)
- Powder Mountain - CLOSED (April 20)
- Snowbasin - CLOSED (April 13)
- Sundance - CLOSED (April 6)
- Woodward Park City - CLOSED (April 13)