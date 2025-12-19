Mia Bailey sentenced, faces life in prison for murder of parents

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The woman who surprisingly pleaded guilty last month to killing her parents inside their Washington County home could spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced on Friday.

Mia Bailey confessed to the murders after agreeing to a plea deal during what was supposed to be a simple status hearing in November. In the deal, Bailey pleaded guilty to counts of Aggravated Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. She also pleaded guilty to being mentally ill, which is a step below an insanity plea.

After hearing from Bailey's brothers, as well as a statement from Bailey herself, which was read by defensive attorney Ryan Stout, Judge Keith C. Barnes sentenced Bailey to consecutive sentences of 25 years to life for the Aggravated Murder charges, and 0-5 years for an Aggravated Assault charge.

Joseph and Gail Bailey were found dead inside their home on June 18, 2024. Bailey's brother and his wife were also targeted by Mia, but were able to escape the home unharmed.

As she was being taken into custody after a day-long manhunt, Bailey said she had no remorse over killing her parents, saying, "I would do it again. I hate them."