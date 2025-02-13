Local businesses make it easy to share Valentine's Day love

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is in the air all around Utah, and so is love as local businesses make sure everyone can afford to show their love on Valentine’s Day.

“It's fun to give valentines, and I think it's a holiday that you can do something fun and sweet for someone," said florist Marci Rasmussen, owner and operator of Especially For You..

For some, Valentine’s Day could mean giving someone you love a bouquet of flowers.

“Flowers express something very subtle, very soft, and I just think it's a great way to tell somebody you love them or you care about them,” Rasmussen explained.

Or maybe a box of chocolates.

“I think that chocolates bring happiness to people," said Trevor Wall, head cook at Mrs. Cavanaugh's. "I think just chocolates in general is just a great gift.”

Rasmussen says she tries to keep costs consistent at her floral shop where she can.

“With the tariffs and the fuel increases over the past years, we've had to increase our prices. I've left my rose arrangements for the holidays the same as I did last year," she said. "I just think it's when inflation comes along, people still spend money, they just don't spend as much, and flowers are a luxury.”

Wall shared how the price of chocolate has skyrocketed in recent years..

“Unfortunately, you know, we're a small family business. We want to, and we're trying to, provide the best quality chocolates we can, but these ingredients [are] very expensive, and especially, it seems in the past few years,” he said.

Both Mrs. Cavanaugh's and Especially for Your offer small bouquets and boxes of chocolates so everyone can show their love in a big way.