Local clergymen praying for hospitalized Pope Francis

SALT LAKE CITY — Pope Francis has led the Catholic Church for over a decade, starting in 2013. Over those 12 years, the Pope has been a bright light in the church across the world — and even here in Utah.

Father John Evans, the Vicar General for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, said wherever you may go in the world, the churches you see may be different, but they are sharing the same message.

“You walk into any church in the world, even if you don’t speak the language, and you follow the mass, you will understand where you are, what the actions are, what the symbols are, what it all means,” Father John Evans said. “You might not get the homily , you may not even get the word of God if you don’t speak the language, but you’re speaking the language of the heart and the soul.”

Evans said the pope's authenticity came through clearly, right when he started. He said Francis often talks about mercy for everyone, and his impact has been far-reaching.

Bishop Oscar Solis of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City described the pope by saying he radiated some sort of glow.

“The closeness of Pope Francis is reflected in the way he approaches and talks to you and shakes your hands,” Solis said.

Nearly five years ago, Solis traveled to Rome to meet Pope Francis. He said it’s a privilege that bishops are given, and Francis is the third pope he’s had the chance to meet.

“He’s so much different from Pope John Paul II, as well as the late Pope Benedict,” Solis said. “He’s a guy who is just free willing, so casual, and as soon as he meets you, that smile — he shakes your hand so firm.”

As he looks back on those memories, he’s praying for Pope Francis as he is going through this difficult time, and he's continuing to take what he’s learned from him and share it in our community.

“He hits the right note at the right time and addresses critical and relevant messages that the world needs to hear about social justice issues, poverty, hunger, refugees, the globalization of people. Recognizing that we are just one human family," he said.

Evans and Solis said they're continuing to keep Pope Francis in their prayers.