Evacuations ordered for Logan neighborhoods due to fire near USU campus

LOGAN, Utah — Evacuations are underway and shelters have been opened near the Utah State University campus in Logan due to a fire that started late Friday.

The large fire is burning in the Island neighborhoods of Logan and has burned structures.

Video below shows fire burning in Logan (Jason Linford):

Logan Fire Video

The mandatory evacuations are for residents within a 1.5-mile zone from 600 East and Canyon Road, except for those who live on the USU campus.

A shelter has been set up for those displaced at Green Canyon High School located at 2960 Wolf Pack Way North.

Rebecca Williams

The cause and current size of the fire are not known, but it is believed that several homes are threatened due to the flames.

In addition to the evacuations, US-89 is closed from 400 East to 1500 East.

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