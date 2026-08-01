BYU-Idaho student walks a thousand miles to Mount Nebo, advocating for Tibet

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A young BYU-Idaho student is nearing the end of a remarkable journey that will bring him to Utah after hiking one thousand miles - all in support of the Tibetan people.

He's documented his expeditions through social media, earning the respect of many Tibetans living in exile around the world.

After more than 70 years as an occupied region rather than a sovereign state…

“1949 is when the invasion started, and by ’50, Chinese communists took over Tibet,” said Tencho Gyatso, the president of the International Campaign for Tibet.

All that tethers many Tibetans in exile to their homeland are the stories they’ve had passed down.

“I was born in Tibet,” said Karma Tensum, the incoming vice-president of the Utah Tibetan Association. “I was literally carried over the Himalayas in the deep pockets of my mother.”

Yet after just 18 years on this earth, Thomas King Jackson has gained a worldly view that’s compelled him to give voice to that diaspora.

“I’ve lived in 39 countries and 49 states, so I’ve been around,” said Jackson. “I have met countless Tibetans and been hearing about Tibet my entire life.”

Thomas King Jackson says his father, William, taught him about the region’s struggles - and he wanted to find his own way to speak up.

“Walk and hike - that’s what I like to do,” Jackson said. “So I decided to turn that into a way for me to advocate.”

He set his goal at 1,000 miles worth of walking, hiking and advocating. Tensum says these steps are being taken at a critical time.

“We are at a stage where our roots and the culture itself is being threatened by new laws in China,” Tensum said.

Gyatso pointed to China’s legislature, which recently passed an ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress’ law. She says it’s pushed minorities, like the Tibetans, further towards assimilation.

“It really raises China’s repression to another level,” Gyatso said. “It defines that what Beijing is saying is the Party gets the total power.”

Gyatso says Jackson’s effort has been so inspiring that the D.C.-based organization connected with Jackson to hear his story.

Here in Utah, Tensum tells me the Tibetan association supports a community about 300 people strong - and each of them have been warmed to see Jackson’s journey.

“It means that there are people who still care for Tibet - care enough to put their body on the line,” said Tensum.

Jackson says he’s walked 990 of those miles since May, and on August 4th, he plans to summit Utah’s Mount Nebo to reach his goal.

“They’re just these huge, beautiful mountains which are reminiscent of where Tibet is,” said Jackson when asked why he wanted to finish in the Beehive State.

He says it’s one last push to spread awareness to the younger generations here in the states and give hope to generations of Tibetans waiting for a chance to return home.

“I hope people just don’t forget Tibet,” Jackson said. “There will always still be hope as long as that fire is still burning.”

“My heart is filled with both gratitude and love for this amazing young man,” Tensum said.

Jackson says many local Tibetans have committed to hiking Mount Nebo with him. Once he’s finished, he will have hiked more than 1,000 miles in the past two months.