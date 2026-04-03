Looking for 'belonging,' younger Utahns attending church in larger numbers

LAYTON, Utah — Anyone who attended, or plans to attend, Good Friday mass may see more young people, according to local pastors. Some people say it's because those of a younger generation are looking for a sense of belonging.

“Every age can engage. One, there are different programs for everybody, but I believe in how we approach worship and how we approach the word and all things, makes it something that just about anyone can connect with," said Pastor Rob George with Christian Life Center in Layton.

Pastor Rob says the center is always seeing new faces at their services, especially those in the younger generation. It reminds former student Benjamin Mwamba of when he first started attending the center.

“I felt like I was lost, you know, trying to find myself, trying to feel the new environment and everything," explained Mwamba.

Coming from the Congo, Mwamba shared how he was lost in his faith at the time, but what he found was more than a church.

“Seeing new people all the time coming to the community, getting involved, just showed me I’m in the right place," he said.

University of Utah students we spoke with said they found that same sense of belonging at the Catholic Newman Center in Salt Lake City.

“You’re surrounded by college students who are continuing their faith when they don’t have a parent who is like nagging at them to go to mass," said sophomore Cynthia Bo. "They have that want, and that urge, and their passion educates you."

Bo and Luke Felix joined the church in their freshman year and have seen it grow with more students.

“Our Sunday supper used to be maybe 20, 25 people. I feel like we get 50 people on Sunday staying for dinner after Mass now," Felix explained. "This year, there’s a lot more frat and sorority people coming to our church due to missionaries being past members, so it’s been really cool."

Even at the high school level, students say they’re seeing the increase.

“There are definitely more people coming. There are a lot of people in my middle school that I invite to come to our youth night," said Rebecca Weinberg and Evelyn Lopez about the Christian Life Center.

Regardless of age, Pastor Rob suggests finding the place and community that fits you.

“If by first visit it’s not what you’re looking for, there is a church," he said. "There’s a place out there for you. I truly believe that.”