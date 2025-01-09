Lunar New Year, ski slopes, birthday parties and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with holiday-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Vines & Views Open House - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m the Mt. Naomi Vineyards will host an Open House featuring viewing opportunities for future wedding plans and networking opportunities with wedding vendors. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Parowan Birthday Ball - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Iron County Fair Building will host a FREE event celebrating the city's birthday featuring live music by Muddy Boots and refreshments. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Grom Fest - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Snowdown Lodge at Powder Mountain Ski Resort will host a FREE event for kids 12 and under featuring a beginner jump line and small slalom course. Lucky Slice Pizza will provide pizza for participants. Follow the link to register.

Chinese New Year Celebration - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Cottonwood High School will host a FREE event celebrating the Year of The Snake featuring cultural activities, performances and special gift giveaways. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

The Ice Age Presentation - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the Hutchings Museum will host a presentation by Ben Woodruff featuring a walkthrough of life in North America during the Ice Age. Admission at the door is $8 for adults and $6 for kids, you can also purchase tickets in advance here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Up, Up and Away Art Exhibition - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Red Cliffs Gallery will host an exhibition show featuring art by local artists. Follow the link for more information.

Campfire Confections at Snow Canyon State Park - This Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Snow Canyon State Park will host an event featuring demonstrations on how to make fun snacks by the campfire. Registration is required, follow the link for more information.