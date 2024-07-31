Magna church suffers $60K in vandalism damage, police say

MAGNA, Utah — Police report a church in Magna owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized this week, with damages estimated at over $60,000.

Unified Police said the church at 3151 South Broadway was vandalized between Sunday and Tuesday.

Photos show a bathroom sink and mirror destroyed, along with damage to a piano and room inside the church. Graffiti was also visible outside the church as of Wednesday afternoon.

Unified Police Department

"We are saddened by the vandalism which occurred in one of our meetinghouses in Salt Lake County, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage," said a church spokesperson. "We are supporting local law enforcement in their investigation to determine those responsible.”

Unified Police Department

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact police.