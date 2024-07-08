Utah man arrested after accidentally firing gun in Walmart

RICHFIELD, Utah — A man was arrested after accidentally firing his gun while shopping at a local Walmart.

Police said 26-year-old Zachery Hampton was in the self-checkout line at the supermarket in Richfield on Monday when the gun went off. They said he appeared to have been adjusting the handgun in his waistband before a single round was fired.

Hampton was hit and injured by the shot and then fled the scene, according to police.

Police identified him and found him at a residence in Richfield. He was taken into custody and transported to Sevier Valley Hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

