Man called 911 on himself before being shot by Springville officer

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Springville police said a man who struck a police vehicle with his own car and then went after the officer with a knife had called 911 earlier in the night to report himself.

Jonathan Hambleton was identified by police after Friday night's incident inside a Walmart parking lot.

Dispatches received a call at around 11 p.m. from an anonymous man claiming someone was shooting a gun in the parking lot before hanging up. Police believe Hambleton was the person who placed the 911 call.

In a police briefing Monday, Lt. Warren Foster with the Springville Police Department described how after the officer arrived at the east entrance of the lot and parked his car, Hambleton drove up and hit the police vehicle with his own car.

As the officer was getting out of his vehicle, Hambleton allegedly charged at him with a knife, leading to the officer firing his firearm multiple times, killing Hambleton.

Foster said officer-involved shootings rarely happen in Springville.

"Two in 27 years, that tells you, at least in my career here, it doesn’t happen very often. And what’s happened in the last three or four weeks in our department is so rare. I’ve never seen this before," said Foster in reference to multiple deadly shootings in the city over the past month.

Police added that they don't know where Hambleton is from, but said he is a father of four children with a wife and had no prior criminal record.

The department's critical incident team is taking over the investigation and interviewing witnesses and people who knew Hambleton.

Foster said the incident was a “tragic scenario” for all involved and expressed condolences to Hambleton's family.