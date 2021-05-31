Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies following incident near Sand Hollow State Park

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Sand Hollow Area.jpg
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 16:59:56-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man died Sunday night following an incident just outside Sand Hollow State Park in Washington County.

READ: Trio wanted in connection to Juab High School graduation theft

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation said 36-year-old Erik Alvarez of Artesia, Calif. was riding an ATV when an accident occurred. A member of Alvarez's group later found him and called for help around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the initial call came in about a possible cardiac arrest.

READ: Vigils held for two Utah teens killed in separate, tragic incidents

A Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to the area, but Alvarez, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere