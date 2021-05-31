Man dies following incident near Sand Hollow State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man died Sunday night following an incident just outside Sand Hollow State Park in Washington County.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation said 36-year-old Erik Alvarez of Artesia, Calif. was riding an ATV when an accident occurred. A member of Alvarez's group later found him and called for help around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the initial call came in about a possible cardiac arrest.

A Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to the area, but Alvarez, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, died at the scene.