Vigils held for two Utah teens killed in separate, tragic incidents

This weekend, two communities gathered to honor the lives of two Utah teenage boys who died in the past week.

On Saturday night, family and friends of Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik held a candlelight vigil for the 15-year-old at Vista Park in Taylorsville.

Vetecnik was found dead Wednesday in what police are now calling a homicide. A 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, has been arrested in connection with his death. Family members say the suspect was a close, long-time friend of Vetecnik's. Details on how he died or possible motives for the alleged murder have not been released.

On Sunday night, another vigil was held for 16-year-old Ammon Blake at Shay Park in Saratoga Springs.

Blake died Tuesday after a car accident. Police believe the other driver involved in the crash ran a red light.

