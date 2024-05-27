Watch Now
Man dies from apparent drowning at Taylorsville apartment swimming pool

Posted at 7:54 PM, May 26, 2024
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was found dead in an apartment complex's swimming pool in Taylorsville Sunday evening.

Taylorsville Police said a bystander called around 5 p.m. to report that a man was at the bottom of the community pool at 4142 S. Oak Meadows Drive, an apartment complex just east of Redwood Road.

First responders arrived and pulled the 35-year-old man out of the pool. They tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

There were two children, ages 5 and 7, in the pool at the time, according to police.

An investigation is underway, but police said it appears to be a tragic accident and no foul play is suspected.

