Man dies, passenger in critical condition after both ejected in Vernal car accident

VERNAL, Utah — A 19-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after both were ejected during a car accident in Vernal.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the man and 18-year-old female were in a Honda heading westbound on State Road 40 when the car drifted across the center divide and into eastbound traffic.

After crossing over into oncoming traffic, the Honda crashed into a metal barrier, sending the car rolling down an embankment, ejecting both teens.

According to witnesses, the Honda had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

Although the man died at the scene, the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

(The Utah Highway Patrol originally shared that the male victim was 17 years old before clarifying that he was 19 years old)

