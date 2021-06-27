Man in critical condition after drowning at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One person is in critical condition after drowning at Pineview Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., a 25-year-old man jumped into the water to help someone else at Swim Beach in the Cemetery Point area, Lt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.

The man went under the water and didn't resurface for about 5-10 minutes. The person he was trying to help was able to get out and is in good condition.

Bystanders pulled him from the water, then a firefighter and nurse practitioner began lifesaving efforts before he was airlifted to a local hospital.

Ryan said the man has a pulse but is in critical condition.

This is Pineview's third drowning incident of 2021 so far.

Last Sunday, a man died while trying to swim out to help his son, who was on a flotation device in the Middle Inlet area.

On May 15, another man died from drowning in the Port Ramp area.

Ryan said prior to this year, there hasn't been a deadly drowning at the reservoir in about four years.