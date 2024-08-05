Man shot, killed at popular northern Utah trailhead

HOLLADAY, Utah — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at a popular trailhead in Salt Lake County early Saturday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the Mt. Olympus trailhead off Wasatch Boulevard in Holladay. Upon arriving, deputies found 18-year-old Naod Welday dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspects are currently in custody and the sheriff's office is conducting an investigation.

"We are committed to finding those responsible for this senseless act of violence. Our detectives are working tirelessly to gather evidence and follow up on leads," said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Several people who were hoping to hike up the Mt. Olympus trailhead took to social media Saturday wondering about the police presence and the trail being closed.