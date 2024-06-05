Man subject of Silver Alert found dead near Utah Lake

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Officials have canceled a Silver Alert for a West Jordan man after his body was discovered in the area of Utah Lake.

Douglas Steadman was reported missing after he was last seen Friday afternoon. It was believed the 58-year-old was driving his Ford Ranger truck to a car show in Manti, but police were unsure if that was his destination.

Steadman was suffering from early onset dementia, along with COPD and sleep deprivation. Police said he also required medication that he did not take with him while on the road.

A Utah Silver Alert was activated Tuesday in hopes of finding Steadman.

On Wednesday, West Jordan police said that Steadman's body was located near Utah Lake and that no foul play was currently suspected in his death. The Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

"We appreciate the response from the community and fellow law enforcement agencies in their efforts in locating Steadman," said the West Jordan Police Department. "We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of Douglas Steadman."