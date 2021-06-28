Man uses fireworks to deliberately set Brigham City fire

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City fire officials are looking for a suspect they say used fireworks to deliberately start a grass fire.

According to the fire department, the man drove up to the area near the mouth of Perry Canyon Saturday, lit the fireworks and drove away after the fire had started.

A Box Elder County fire warden who was returning from another grass fire saw what happened and was able to extinguish the flames. The warden, along with Brigham City fire crews, stayed on those scene for about an hour to make sure the fire was out.

The fire was set as most cities and communities in Utah are banning the use of personal fireworks due to the drought and dry conditions across the state. Last week, a minor set ignited a brush fire in Provo after intentionally lighting fireworks in a restricted area.

Anyone with information on the man who started the fire in Brigham City is asked to contact the Brigham City Fire Marshal or the Perry City Police Department.