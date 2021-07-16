Man who dressed as Captain Moroni during Capitol insurrection arrested

WASHINGTON — A man who dressed as the Book of Mormon figure Captain Moroni while taking part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January has been arrested by the FBI.

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, 48, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was taken into federal custody Thursday and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Entrekin originally told the FBI that he did not enter the Capitol until an hour after others had entered the building and that he didn't know he wasn't allowed in. However, the FBI said videos he recorded of himself on his cell phone contradicted that.

In his videos, Entrekin compared Captain Moroni's fight for freedom to the effort to keep then-President Donald Trump in office.

He was wearing what appeared to be a Roman gladiator costume and carrying a white flag with “In memory of our God, our religion, and freedom, and our peace, our wives, and our children. Alma 46:12” written on it.

READ: Sen. Mike Lee compares Trump to Captain Moroni from Book of Mormon

In the Book of Mormon, Captain Moroni writes the same message on a flag. It is known by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the "Title of Liberty."

“Captain Moroni! Same fight, same place, different time. 76 B.C.! I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!” he said, according to an FBI affidavit.

In his videos, Entrekin appeared to be speaking to his mother, who, according to the affidavit, he lives with in Arizona.